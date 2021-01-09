After much consultation with members of the Social Partnership on Saturday, the Government of Barbados has decided not to reintroduce the alphabetical shopping system at this time. The system, which was used in 2020 to reduce the number of shoppers entering supermarkets, banks, and hardware stores on any given day, became a talking point on […]
Hotel room cost covered if COVID test result takes longer than 72 hours - Cummins - Barbados Today
Sat Jan 9 , 2021
You May Like
Gov’t puts brakes on reintroduction of alphabetical shopping system – Barbados Today
After much consultation with members of the Social Partnership on Saturday, the Government of Barbados has decided not to reintroduce the alphabetical shopping system at this time. The system, which was used in 2020 to reduce the number of shoppers entering supermarkets, banks, and hardware stores on any given day, became a talking point on […]
Hotel room cost covered if COVID test result takes longer than 72 hours - Cummins - Barbados Today
Sat Jan 9 , 2021