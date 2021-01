The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory conducted 2,004 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, 37 of which returned positive results. The new cases, a combination of locals and visitors, comprise 14 women and 23 men. Eight persons were released from isolation, so the number of people at the isolation facilities is now 438. There have been 780 […]

Despite an unfavourable business climate in Barbados due largely to restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is much hope for an improved sugar harvest. Both public and private sector stakeholders are upbeat about production for the 2021 crop, which they expect will start in mid-February. Chairman of […]