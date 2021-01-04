Next Post

Canadian politician says 'sorry' for vacation in Barbados - Barbados Today

Mon Jan 4 , 2021
Canadian Television (CTV) News – Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand is sorry, but he won’t resign from office. The member of the National Assembly for the Mont-Royal-Outremont riding returned to Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport Friday night after taking an ill-advised trip with his wife to Barbados that received criticism […]

You May Like

Next Post

Canadian politician says 'sorry' for vacation in Barbados - Barbados Today

Mon Jan 4 , 2021
Canadian Television (CTV) News – Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand is sorry, but he won’t resign from office. The member of the National Assembly for the Mont-Royal-Outremont riding returned to Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport Friday night after taking an ill-advised trip with his wife to Barbados that received criticism […]

You May Like

Next Post

Canadian politician says 'sorry' for vacation in Barbados - Barbados Today

Mon Jan 4 , 2021
Canadian Television (CTV) News – Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand is sorry, but he won’t resign from office. The member of the National Assembly for the Mont-Royal-Outremont riding returned to Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport Friday night after taking an ill-advised trip with his wife to Barbados that received criticism […]

You May Like