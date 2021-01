In a manner befitting the tumult, upheaval and pain that was 2020, Old Year’s Night was effectively cancelled after a spike in COVID-19 infections triggered new curfew restrictions and public health officials began rigorous testing and contact tracing to get to the root of the outbreak. As thousands were making their final preparations for the […]

by Marlon Madden The year 2020 started out on a high for many businesses in Barbados, with soaring expectations and plans for several projects. Despite starting the year with an economic decline, Government was also optimistic about several key development projects getting started, and favourable economic growth. Then came the […]