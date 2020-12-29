Public asked to refrain from collecting passengers from GAIA – Barbados Today

The Board of Directors and Management of the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) Inc. has advised the public to refrain from collecting or greeting passengers from high risk countries.  Due to COVID-19 protocols, family members, friends and greeters who are collecting travellers from high-risk countries, which include Canada, United Kingdom, United States of America, Guyana, […]
No tornado, says Met Service - Barbados Today

Tue Dec 29 , 2020
People in Oistins, Christ Church were startled this afternoon as they noticed a whirling column of dust in the sky. Some shouted “tornado” as they looked on in disbelief while staying clear of the unusual phenomenon. However, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) said the weather event that was captured on […]

