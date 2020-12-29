Caribbean Heritage Nurse Administers COVID-19 Vaccine To US’ First Black Caribbean American VP Elect

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By News Americas Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Dec. 30, 2020: Kamala Harris, the US’ first Black Caribbean American Vice President-elect on Tuesday received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from a nurse with roots that run straight to the Caribbean – much like her.

Harris, the daughter of Jamaican immigrant Donald Harris and Indian immigrant Shyamala Gopalan Harris, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Nurse Patricia Cummings, the daughter of Guyanese immigrants, at United Medical Center in southeast Washington, D.C. Guyana is a part of the Caribbean Community and though located physically in South America, is considered Caribbean.

Cummings, a clinical nurse manager, has been working at the Hospital for the past fifteen years.

“I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It’s about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community,” Harris said.

The VP elect’s vaccination from a fellow Caribbean American and a frontline worker came as Invest Caribbean, the number one global private sector, investment agency of the Caribbean, and the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN), is counting down to the January 17th global live, virtual, event to celebrate Harris for being the first Black, Caribbean American Vice President of the United States.

The star-studded Caribbean event to be live streamed by One Caribbean Television on its Facebook, YouTube and Twitter that is set to feature remarks from Caribbean-born US Congressman Adriano Espaillat of NY; Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles; Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder; Guyanese born Dr. Michelle Chester the corporate director Employee Health Services at Northwell Health, who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US and Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the US, and several Caribbean Diaspora leaders, including ICN CEO and CAAN’s founder and the event’s brainchild, Felicia J. Persaud; President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses; Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.; Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore; Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty and Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global.

HOST/PERFORMANCES

This dynamic, virtual celebration will be hosted by the first Black woman in a James Bond movie, Trina Parks, whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents.

It is also set to feature signature performances from some of the Caribbean’s top entertainers, including Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon, of ‘We Run Things’ fame; Barbados’ own Soca King, Edwin Yearwood of ‘All Aboard’ fame; as well as rising stars, Toni Norville and Kirk Brown; Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers, of ‘Can’t Even Walk’ fame; independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl of ‘Sway’ fame, Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ as well as Guyanese Menes De Griot and Shanto along with Frankie McIntosh, Maxie Gouevia and Rashid Thorpe.

De Griot, an African spiritual leader, herbalist, and master drummer who has performed at the Million Women March and Tribute to The Ancestors, will open the event with a powerful pouring of libation to the ancestors, followed by a group performance on drums.

HARRIS

The Caribbean Diaspora is expecting Vice President-Elect Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, who campaigned vigorously for the Caribbean American votes with Joe Biden, particularly in Florida, to deliver a message of her own to the Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean people globally.

The live stream will kick-off at 7 p.m. EST on January 17, 2021 on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms of One Caribbean Television, (OCTV), as well as on Radio 102.9FM in Antigua & Barbuda. On Inauguration Day, OCTV will air the event on broadcast television across the Caribbean.

CAAN, The Caribbean American Action Network, and an initiative of Invest Caribbean, marks the coming together of several Caribbean Diaspora organizations to country to serve the millions of Caribbean Americans in the US, in the areas of civic engagement, civil rights and immigration, business funding and grants and health. CANN is a call to action for all Caribbean immigrants and Caribbean Americans, and for others to join us and come together in the best interests of the US and the Caribbean region.

Partners are: Invest Caribbean, Caribbean Immigrant Services, Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, One Caribbean Television, News Americas News Network, CaribPR Wire, Hard Beat Communications, The Haitian Times and Radio 102.9FM.

For partnership opportunities contact joe at hardbeatcommunications.com.

