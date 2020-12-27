St. Lucian Man Charged With Murder Of Canadian Lover

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Mon. Dec. 28, 2020: A St. Lucian man has been slapped with a murder charge after a Canadian woman with whom he had a relationship was found dead.

Nicole Dempster, 34, formerly of New Brunswick, Canada, was found dead in a home in St. Lucia on Sunday night, Dec. 20th. Rohan Girard of Gros Islet, St. Lucia, who police said had been in a relationship with Dempster, has been charged with murder.

Dempster’s cause of death has been cited as “blunt-force trauma to the head,” the St. Lucia Times reported.

Dempster had been living on the island “on and off for about eight years, and had been married to a St. Lucia resident, with whom she had a child. The couple later separated, and Dempster had since been in a relationship with Girard.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told CBC News on Wednesday that consular officials are in contact with authorities in St. Lucia to gather additional information.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who was murdered in St. Lucia,” spokesperson Jason Kung said in an email. “Consular services are being provided to the victim’s family.”

NewsAmericasNow.com