NYPD Needs Your Help In Finding The Driver Who Killed This Guyanese Woman

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 28, 2020: New York Police need your help to find a driver who fled on foot after slamming a Lamborghini SUV into a sedan, killing a 54-year-old Guyana-born Ozone Park woman who was taking an Uber ride to visit relatives on Christmas Eve.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, the driver of a Lamborghini Urus SUV was heading westbound on Rockaway Boulevard in Queens when he smashed into a Uber, a 2018 Toyota Camry heading east on Rockaway Boulevard.

Ritawantee “Rita” Persaud was the passenger inside the Uber, making a left turn onto 103rd Avenue, police said. The driver of the Lamborghini flipped the vehicle and then fled on foot, while an unidentified 26-year-old female passenger was left behind with head and spinal injuries. Persaud was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Thursday.

Her family and community in Ozone Park have held online memorials to mourn the loss of their beloved “Aunty Rita” who was just a few blocks from her home when she was killed, PIX-11 reported.

Persaud, an accountant, was called a “pillar” of her community and honored for her leadership at her temple Shaanti Bhavan Mandir in Ozone Park where she was the director of the youth group.

The Uber driver, an unidentified 50-year-old man, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with head and leg injuries, where he was listed in stable condition. The Lamborghini passenger was also taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or visit nypdcrimestoppers.com.

NewsAmericasNow.com