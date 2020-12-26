Five female visitors tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 540 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Thursday. Confirmed cases have now risen to 352 – 187 females and 165 males. Their ages range from 19 to 47, and they arrived on island between December 19 and 23. The visitors […]
UWI urges Caribbean to embrace science, reject misinformation and take COVID-19 vaccine - Barbados Today
Sat Dec 26 , 2020
You May Like
Five new cases of COVID-19, four recoveries – Barbados Today
Five female visitors tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 540 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Thursday. Confirmed cases have now risen to 352 – 187 females and 165 males. Their ages range from 19 to 47, and they arrived on island between December 19 and 23. The visitors […]
UWI urges Caribbean to embrace science, reject misinformation and take COVID-19 vaccine - Barbados Today
Sat Dec 26 , 2020