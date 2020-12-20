The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will focus its mosquito eradication efforts in the parishes of St James and St Michael this week. On Monday, December 14, the team will visit the following St James districts: St Silas, St Silas Heights with avenues, and environs. For the rest of the […]
You May Like
Fogging schedule for December 14 – 18 – Barbados Today
The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will focus its mosquito eradication efforts in the parishes of St James and St Michael this week. On Monday, December 14, the team will visit the following St James districts: St Silas, St Silas Heights with avenues, and environs. For the rest of the […]