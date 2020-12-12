Next Post

Digicel launches 2020 Christmas campaign - Barbados Today

Sat Dec 12 , 2020
Digicel Barbados put on a grand spectacle in the City today as it launched its 2020 Christmas campaign with a colourful parade. The Digicel Christmas Parade, which started from the Garrison Savannah, included the sweet sounds from the Barbados Defence Force Band, floats, Digicel Dancers and Santa Clause and his […]

