Operations Manager and Master Distiller at the West Indies Rum Distillery (WIRD) Don Benn has copped the runner’s up award in the Distiller of the Year category in the prestigious 2020 Spirits Business Awards. It also represents a significant triumph for the Barbadian, as the accolade has also landed him the title of world’s top […]

The stage is set for the first ever virtual Hackathon to be hosted by The University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus on Sunday, December 13. The PowerBarbados 2020 Hackathon is organized by The UWI Cave Hill and Microsoft, and will be held at the Errol Barrow Centre for […]