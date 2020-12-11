Why The Cannabis Industry Is A Much Bigger Thing Than You Think

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 11, 2020: The cannabis industry generates billions of both legal and illegal dollars every year – money that is beneficial for your community and your personal well-being.

Why You Shouldn’t Underestimate The Value Of The Cannabis Industry

Most people have this misconception about the weed industry is comprised of small growers who sell small batches of weed to local dispensaries.

In fact, legal marijuana is a multi-billion industry that generates over $20 billion annual revenue in the US and Canada combined. With more and more states legalizing pot for medical and recreational needs, commercial growers become larger and generate more income. Additionally, it diversifies the market creating more choices for the smokers and making the growers invest in the quality of their product. These are just some of the benefits of the legalized cannabis industry.

Generate Legal Profit

More than 50 countries around the world have legalized weed in one form or another. In most cases, we are talking about the decriminalization of cannabis, but in certain instances, like in Canada, the Netherlands, and several other countries, we are talking about the total legalization of marijuana. This allows the registered growers and dispensaries to sell all types of cannabis and generate some solid money from it. This is a totally legal income these dispensaries pay taxes from – taxes that help benefit their communities.

The total cannabis market worldwide is estimated to be around $344 and only a small fraction of it is legal marijuana money. The rest is untaxed illegal money that benefits nobody but crime bosses. Does it mean we can illuminate the illegal cannabis market? Not really, but we can increase the share of legal income coming from cannabis sales.

Benefits of Cannabis

The stigma around marijuana waves off every year, and nowadays, people no longer see it as a dangerous drug. Weed is a healthy alternative to certain types of medication, it is a good way to relax, reduce stress and anxiety, relieve physical pain, and just have a good time. Weed has numerous health benefits, and when used in moderation, it causes no detriments to your well-being.

The weed industry has been largely misrepresented in the media, and unfortunately, most people don’t realize the benefits it might bring. In fact, it is a huge industry, and even though it is still rather young, it sure grows larger every year. You might want to turn your eyes toward pot as a possible investment prospect, or you can just enjoy some of it with your friends.

NewsAmericasNow.com