Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 11, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020:

Get ready for Monogram from Jay-Z. The billionaire rapper and global business mogul rolled out his premium cannabis brand Monogram Thursday. Retailing between $40 and $70, the products include several cannabis strains designated as light, medium and heavy — available in pre-rolled cigars and joints and tins of cannabis flower.

Richard DeLisi, who was serving a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana, has been released from prison in Florida. DeLisi is believed to be the longest-serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner, according to the The Last Prisoner Project.

The United Kingdom’s representative in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is facing backlash over his apparent refusal to allow the country to establish a regulated medical cannabis industry.

Jamaican-born musician Patrick Beadle is sitting in AN Oregon prison after initially being convicted of drug trafficking for marijuana he purchased legally.

The Mexican lower house decided to delay debating a marijuana legalization bill until the next legislative period, which starts in February 2021

Khiron Life Sciences – a Toronto-based company with its main operations in Colombia – announced Thursday that it completed the first export from Colombia of high-THC medical cannabis products.

Weedmaps, the oft-controversial but ever-successful cannabis advertising giant, is going public through a deal that values the company produced through the transaction at a whopping $1.5 billion.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Aphria, (APHA), Curaleaf Holdings, (CURLF) and Green Thumb (GTBIF)

