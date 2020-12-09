Members of the public are reminded that the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) intends to consider the deletion of names of persons from the Register of Electors, published on January 31, 2020. The list of names to be deleted may be viewed, via download, on the website of the Barbados Government Information Service, by clicking […]
