Caribbean National Elected To UN Committee For Persons with Disabilities

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 10, 2020: A visually impaired Caribbean national has been elected to the United Nations Committee for Persons with Disabilities.

Floyd Morris, the Jamaican-born member of the Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica, was elected to the post on November 30, 2020, according to the Inter-American Division news site.

Morris is the first Jamaican to be elected to the committee, which is a body of independent experts who monitor the implementation of the Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities by the states and countries that are signatories.

“I am extremely elated at my election to this high-level committee at the United Nations,” Morris said. “This is what one receives when you put your faith and trust in God, as He promised that when we put our faith and trust in Him, He will lead and direct our path.”

Morris is well known in Jamaica for his fight for the disabled community and a source of inspiration for attaining a high level of success, despite being blind from his teenage years and coming from a humble beginning in a rural farming district in eastern Jamaica. The 51-year-old senator made history in Jamaica’s Parliament when he became the first visually impaired person to be appointed president of the Jamaican Senate in May 2013.

