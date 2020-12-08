Guyanese-Born Black Panther Star Deletes Social Media Accounts After Anti-Vaccine Backlash

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 8, 2020: Guyanese-born Black Panther star, Letitia Wright, has deleted her social media accounts after backlash over an anti-vaccine video she had posted.

The actress had shared a link to a 70-minute YouTube video by a coronavirus vaccine skeptic and immediately drew backlash from fellow Twitter users as the video she linked expressed doubts in the in-progress Covid-19 vaccines.

The video sees On The Table host Tomi Arayomi questioning the possible antidote, despite admitting he has no medicinal understanding of vaccines.

Wright had initially tried to defend her posting.

“If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself…you get cancelled,” Wright had said in a now-deleted tweet, which was originally posted on Friday.

She upped her defense against the online critics, clarifying that she only shared the video to raise concerns about what the vaccine might contain.

“my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else,” she also wrote in another since-delete tweet.

But as the criticism intensified, Wright subsequently deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

