UWI Seismic Research Unit says no unusual activity at Kick-’em-Jenny volcano – Barbados Today

admin 12 hours ago

The Trinidad-based University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) has dismissed documents being circulated on social media linking current disruptions in internet service in Port of Spain to activity at the Kick-‘em-Jenny Volcano. The Unit has advised that “no unusual activity has been detected” at the underwater volcano located north shore of […]
Next Post

REGIONAL: Opposition Leader chains himself to Parliament table as budget debate resumes - Barbados Today

Mon Dec 7 , 2020
SOURCE: CMC – Opposition Leader, Tobias Clement, Monday chained himself to his table in the Parliament as he made a statement in response to the EC$1.2 billion (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) that Finance Minister Gregory Bowen had presented to legislators last Wednesday. Clemwnt was originally due to begin the debate […]

You May Like

UWI Seismic Research Unit says no unusual activity at Kick-’em-Jenny volcano – Barbados Today

admin 12 hours ago

The Trinidad-based University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) has dismissed documents being circulated on social media linking current disruptions in internet service in Port of Spain to activity at the Kick-‘em-Jenny Volcano. The Unit has advised that “no unusual activity has been detected” at the underwater volcano located north shore of […]
Next Post

REGIONAL: Opposition Leader chains himself to Parliament table as budget debate resumes - Barbados Today

Mon Dec 7 , 2020
SOURCE: CMC – Opposition Leader, Tobias Clement, Monday chained himself to his table in the Parliament as he made a statement in response to the EC$1.2 billion (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) that Finance Minister Gregory Bowen had presented to legislators last Wednesday. Clemwnt was originally due to begin the debate […]

You May Like