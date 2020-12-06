Guyana President Slams CSME

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mon. Dec. 7, 2020: The Guyana government has expressed concerns at the inability of products from the country to enter markets in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

The CSME allows for the free movement of goods, services, skills and labour across the 15-member regional integration grouping and President Dr. Irfaan Ali told the launch of the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce that his administration is joining forces with the private sector to break down the barriers to intra-regional trade under the CSME.

He told the launch that for years, Guyana has been experiencing little success in getting its products into the CARICOM market.

“This has to change. We have facilitated investment from other CARICOM countries without any hurdle. Our private sector never came out and complained. Our private sector never said to the government scale back. The fact of the matter is we have not been treated the same way. It has to change,” President Ali said.

