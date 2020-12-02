‘Strong scent’ returns to L.T. Gay – Barbados Today

admin 18 hours ago

Objections from union leaders to the re-opening of Lawrence T Gay Primary School appear to have been vindicated.Hours after re-opening following more than a week without face-to-face classes, a number of teachers and students fell ill, according to First Vice President of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) Richmark Cave. Meanwhile, Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President Steffanie Williams, who led five parent protests to draw attention to the issues, expressed concern about recent suggestions from Prime Minister Mia Mottley that working-class Barbadians should refrain from making a “spectacle” of themselves when attempting to ventilate their issues.
Next Post

COVID-19 impacts Government’s fiscal performance - Barbados Today

Wed Dec 2 , 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a three-month shutdown of services in Barbados, has had an impact on Government’s projections for its 2020-2021 financial year.Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs Ryan Straughn told the House of Assembly on Tuesday that the adverse effects included “significant declines in […]

You May Like