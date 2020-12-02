‘Strong scent’ returns to L.T. Gay – Barbados Today

Objections from union leaders to the re-opening of Lawrence T Gay Primary School appear to have been vindicated.Hours after re-opening following more than a week without face-to-face classes, a number of teachers and students fell ill, according to First Vice President of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) Richmark Cave. Meanwhile, Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President Steffanie Williams, who led five parent protests to draw attention to the issues, expressed concern about recent suggestions from Prime Minister Mia Mottley that working-class Barbadians should refrain from making a “spectacle” of themselves when attempting to ventilate their issues.