COVID-19 impacts Government’s fiscal performance – Barbados Today

The COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a three-month shutdown of services in Barbados, has had an impact on Government’s projections for its 2020-2021 financial year.Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs Ryan Straughn told the House of Assembly on Tuesday that the adverse effects included “significant declines in most of our major revenue items and increases in expenditure, as Government responded to develop a comprehensive pandemic response plan to manage the public health threat, social protection to ensure no family or household fell through the cracks, and to generate enough domestic economic activity to ensure people remained employed and businesses remained solvent to make it through the next 24 months”.