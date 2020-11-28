University professor says accountability lacking in Caribbean – Barbados Today

There needs to be a major change in the way governance and accountability are practised in the Caribbean, a university professor has suggested.Professor of Accounting at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Philmore Alleyne suggested that, among other things, corporate social responsibility be made mandatory.Delivering the inaugural Professorial Lecture entitled, Examining Governance and Accountability in the Caribbean: Rooting Out Corruption, he contended that there was “not a lot of openness” in the region.