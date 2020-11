by Shamar Blunt The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has launched innovative and modern projects to keep Barbadian creativity alive, against the background of the cancellation of Crop Over and the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA), the two most high-profile events on the island’s cultural calendar. Chief Executive Officer Carol Roberts-Reifer made the disclosure […]

After completing a recent survey on drug and alcohol use among young persons within the nation’s schools, the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) has taken steps to expand its educational and informative programmes, in order to curb the high rates of drug use they have seen. This word comes […]