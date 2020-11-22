Fogging schedule for November 23 -27 – Barbados Today

admin 9 hours ago

The Vector Control Unit will continue its fogging programme to control the Aedes aegypti mosquito population this week in selected areas in St Michael. On Monday, November 23, they will visit Durham Close, Weston Terrace, Denton Road, Ulster Road, Brecon Road, Ealing Road, Rockhampton Road, Rochester Road, Inniss Close, Long Gap, Husbands Land, Piedmont Park, […]
Next Post

Cricket One Announces New Funding as it Rolls Out Cricket-Based Burger Patty - The Spoon

Sun Nov 22 , 2020
Cricket One Announces New Funding as it Rolls Out Cricket-Based Burger Patty  The Spoon

You May Like

Fogging schedule for November 23 -27 – Barbados Today

admin 9 hours ago

The Vector Control Unit will continue its fogging programme to control the Aedes aegypti mosquito population this week in selected areas in St Michael. On Monday, November 23, they will visit Durham Close, Weston Terrace, Denton Road, Ulster Road, Brecon Road, Ealing Road, Rockhampton Road, Rochester Road, Inniss Close, Long Gap, Husbands Land, Piedmont Park, […]
Next Post

Cricket One Announces New Funding as it Rolls Out Cricket-Based Burger Patty - The Spoon

Sun Nov 22 , 2020
Cricket One Announces New Funding as it Rolls Out Cricket-Based Burger Patty  The Spoon

You May Like