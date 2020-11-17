British Caribbean Roots Football Star To Release Children’s Book, Launch Book Club

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, LONDON, England, Weds. Nov. 18, 2020: British-born, Caribbean-roots football star, Marcus Rashford, keeps on shining brighter in a dark world.

The footballer, whose roots run to St. Kitts and Nevis, is now launching a book club and is set to release his own book for children in 2021.

“YOU ARE A CHAMPION: Unlock Your Potential, Find Your Voice and Be the BEST You Can Be,” is set for a May 2021 release according to Macmillian.

The news comes as the Manchester United and England footballer is launching a book club and his own range of literature with the aim of giving children from lower socio-economic backgrounds the opportunity to embrace reading from an early age.

Rashford said that as a child, his family had to prioritize food over books, and with the partnership with Macmillan Children’s Books (MCB) to promote reading and literacy among children from all backgrounds and he wants to reach the “380,000 children across the UK that have never owned a book”.

“I only started reading at 17, and it completely changed my outlook and mentality. I just wish I was offered the opportunity to really engage with reading more as a child, but books were never a thing we could budget for as a family when we needed to put food on the table,” he said.

Rashford’s campaigning on the issue of child food poverty led to a government U-turn on free meals and a MBE from the Queen. The Boris Johnson administration now says it will be providing the meals to disadvantaged children over the Christmas holidays as well.

Rashford’s grandmother was born on the island of Saint Kitts.

NewsAmericasNow.com