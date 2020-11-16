Jamaican accused of having half million dollars in drugs – Barbados Today

A middle-aged man from Spanish Town, Jamaica has been remanded at Dodds Prison on drug charges.Ralph Joseph James, a 61-year-old marine engineer, appeared in a Bridgetown court today charged with being within the limits of Barbados’ exclusive zone in possession of 138.4 kilogrammes of cannabis, which he also allegedly had for supply and had intention to traffic. The offences were committed on November 7.
