Caribbean Roots Formula One Star Makes History Again

News Americas, NEW YORK, Ny, Mon. Nov. 16, 2020: Caribbean roots Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One drivers’ title by winning an enthralling Turkish Grand Prix in wet conditions on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver, whose roots stretch to Grenada, started sixth and needed to avoid surrendering eight points to Valtteri Bottas in order to wrap up the title after lapping the Finn, who spun on the first corner and could only finish 14th.

Hamilton now sits level with Michael Schumacher for the most championship successes and surpassed the Ferrari great’s record for most wins with a single team by topping the podium with Mercedes for a 73rd time.

Racing Point’s decision to pit pole-sitter Lance Stroll for fresh intermediate tyres on a drying track proved costly and they had to settle for a podium via Sergio Perez, who was second ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

