How Long Does It Take To Get A Green Card Renewed?

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 3, 2020: Once US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), receives your form, you can expect to wait 1.5–12 months for it to be processed. You can check the most current processing time on the USCIS website.

If You Need Your New Green Card Sooner

USCIS may provide an “Alien Documentation, Identification & Telecommunications” (ADIT) stamp to prove your status as a green card holder if you have an urgent need to prove you’re a lawful permanent resident — for example if you’re applying for a new job — while you wait for your new green card.

When Does It Actually Take To Get A Green Card Renewal?

What to expect with Green Card renewals? While it seems like an incredibly long process, there is actually an answer to the question. Meanwhile, there is more here FL-ILC.com about the process. There are certain rules and regulations that must be met and passed before one can be eligible for a green card renewal.

First of all, you will want to find out exactly when it is that you should apply for your green card renewal. There are specific dates that are needed to make sure that you meet the requirements. For example, if you have a child in school or have recently returned from a trip abroad, you should try to get a hold of the USCIS early on. They will send you a notice of your eligibility.

The next step that you need to take if you want to know how long does it take to get a green card is to get some documents together. These documents include copies of your passport, your F-1 visa, and any other government-issued identification. You will also need a form of proof of citizenship or naturalization such as birth certificates.

The renewal process will take a couple of months depending on how many documents you are using. Once your paperwork has been received, you should submit it to the USCIS within three months. They will review it and get back to you to let you know if they have received everything that they were expecting.

Renewal Approved? The Wait Begins

Once your renewal has been approved, the wait can go on for up to a year before you can apply again. You will then have to submit another form of documentation for your application to be processed again. At this point, it could take several more months before you can apply again.

The Green Card process is not without its flaws. If your name was misspelled on one of the documents that you submitted, it may delay your application indefinitely. If there is an error in the documentation, it could cause a delay in receiving the green card.

If you cannot get your green card renewal done on time, there are still ways that you can help your case. One way is to apply for a second time. By doing so, you can correct mistakes that were made on the original application, thus speeding up the process.

You might need another document that is filed electronically. You should also have someone with you to sign forms. This will ensure that everything is typed out properly and that nothing is overlooked.

Renewal is an important step in obtaining your green card. It allows you to apply for permanent residency and to live in the country legally.

Is it really worth the wait to get a Green Card? Of course, the answer is yes. You will finally have the chance to enjoy the freedom of living and working in the United States.

NewsAmericasNow.com