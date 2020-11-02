Panama President In Self-Quarantine

admin 4 hours ago

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Tues. Nov 3, 2020 (Reuters) – Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo has began self-isolating after a close co-worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the presidency said on Monday, without revealing the name or position of the person who was infected.

Cortizo has taken two coronavirus tests, which were both negative, but will continue isolating “until he repeats the tests in a few days”, the presidency said on Twitter.

Panama on Monday added 738 new COVId-19 cases to move to 134,336. The death toll is now 2,706.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

NewsAmericasNow.com

Next Post

Caribbean American Celebrities In Last Minute Get Out The Vote Call

Mon Nov 2 , 2020
Caribbean News, Latin America News: By NAN Staff Writer News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 3, 2020: It’s Election Day in the U.S., and Caribbean American celebrities are among many others doing their part to get out the vote. Haitian-born Hollywood actress, Garcelle Beauvais, said she is “freaking out […]

You May Like