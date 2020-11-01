Largely Mask-Less Haitians For Trump Gather In Georgia, Miami With Ben Carson

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Nov. 2, 2020: Forget the deportation of hundreds of Haitians to Haiti; the removal of Temporary Protected Status for many and the reported reference to the country as a “sh-it-hole” nation. The group ‘Haitians For Trump” are back in 2020, showing their support for Donald Trump – sans mask and all in the COVID-19 pandemic, News Americas has learnt.

Chaired by Madgie Nichols, who also works at the National Advisory Board at Black Voices for Trump and is an advisor at the National Diversity Coalition For Trump, said on social media that the group’s supporters gathered in both Georgia and Miami over the weekend to hear from Ben Carson, the Black Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A photo posted to the group’s Facebook page from Mableton, Georgia, showed all mask-less and crowed together for the photo op. In the video, most are also mask-less and crowded into a room at what was dubbed the “Black Voices For Trump,” event held indoors at the Community center in Mableton.

“Today I had the honor to introduce the Honorable Dr. Ben Carson in our Black Voices for Trump Community center in Mableton and was the Emcee to our BIG CROWD,” Nicols posted on her page, under the caption: “Packed House.”

In the video, Carson is heard saying: “The radical left has been fundamentally trying to change this country, for decades,” as several black women respond with: “ahah.”

“Reminding the Haitian community Joe Biden has been in office for 47 years and has done NOTHING for the Haitians, so I ask why anyone thinks now is different than the half past century ,” Nichols also posted.

The Miami “MAGA Meet-Up” from the group was held on Sunday, November 1st and also featured Carson. That group also had few wearing masks.

The group’s support for Trump, given the way he has treated the Haitian community since his 2016 win, came under fire from many on Facebook, with Anne Christie Guillaume posting in response to Nichols message: “Trump will not come and save Haitians, no one will! let’s stop lying to our people.”

And Tamara Moise added: “I literally want to vomit. You’re just plain dumb if you support the same dude who called your country a ****hole. Moun sòt nèt.”

NewsAmericasNow.com