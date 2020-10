Democratic Labour Party (DLP) president Verla De Peiza and St George North candidate Floyd Reifer have lambasted Attorney General Dale Marshall, accusing him of failing to deal with the current surge in crime. The criticism came just a day after Barbados recorded its latest murder – 20-year-old Tremaine Cummings who was fatally shot in King […]

Attorney General Dale Marshall and political leader of Solutions Barbados Grenville Phillips II are each vehemently denying their involvement in a legal matter challenging the Opposition Leader’s legitimacy is conveniently linked to the ongoing by-election campaign in the St George North constituency. However, they have pointed fingers at each other […]