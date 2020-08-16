Met Office monitors two tropical waves east of Barbados - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of two tropical waves to the east of Barbados. The first tropical wave is located near 57 degrees west or about 130 miles east of Barbados at 5 p.m. today. Light to moderate shower activity associated with this tropical wave has begun to affect Barbados late […]
Sun Aug 16 , 2020
