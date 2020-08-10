The Latest On The Coronavirus Pandemic In The Caribbean

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Aug. 11, 2020: As the US, the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus globally advises its nationals to avoid travel to reconsider travelling to most Caribbean nations and avoid travelling to Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Guyana, a News Americas Now Network analysis has found that the region currently has surpassed a new milestone in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Here are 10 current facts you should know:

1: As of last night, August 10, 2020, a NANN tally put the number at 130,647.

2: Of that total, 1,397 new cases were added Monday.

3: So far, the number of deaths across the region has been tallied at just over 2,100.

4: New deaths reported Monday totaled 31.

5: The Dominican Republic continues to be the region’s epicenter, passing 80,000 cases Monday as it added another 767 new cases to reach 80,499. The country’s death toll is now at 1,328 as it reported 19 more new deaths Monday.

6: Puerto Rico has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean with 22,821, as it reported another 361 Monday and its death toll jumped by 9 to 279.

7: French Guiana has surpassed Haiti as the country with the third highest number of cases in the Caribbean. On Monday, it reported another 57 new cases to reach 8,324 cases in total. Its death toll is now just under 50 as it reported one more new death Monday to reach 49. Haiti by contrast added only 23 cases to reach 7,634 in total, though its death tally upticked by 1 yesterday to reach 183 deaths to date.

8: Cuba is seeing a resurgence of cases, reporting 95 new cases Monday to reach 3,046 cases to date. However, the island still has only 88 deaths so far.

9: Jamaica has now passed a significant milestone as it added another 20 new cases to reach 1,023 total cases. The country also reported another death Monday as its death tally increased to 14.

10: The Turks & Caicos reported 19 new cases Monday as it upticked to 216 cases to date. The islands still has 2 deaths, however.

NewsAmericasNow.com