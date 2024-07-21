200 new school assistants ready to assist

Barbados now boasts close to 200 assistants, following the graduation of the Erdiston Teachers Tranining College administered programme.

The graduation took place on Friday, July 21, 2024.

“These graduates are now certified in Basic Child Care and will assist our teachers in classrooms across the country,” the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) said in a recent statement.

Addressing the graduates, Education Minister, the Honourable Kay McConey, highlighted the need for school assistants.

She disclosed that the decisions came after heavy discussions with primary school principals, who noted the benefits of having additional assistance in the classroom.

Minister McConey also revealed that many of these persons were originally COVID monitors, and are now empowered to further their interest in education, paving the way for future graduates.

(METVT).