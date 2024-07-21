200 new school assistants ready to assist

·6 min read
Home
Local News
200 new school assistants ready to assist
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

Crop Over 2024 officially launched

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

Sunday Jul 21

26°C
Barbados News

Erdiston toasts it’s first batch of School Assistants, who now hold basic Child Care certification.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

Graduates of the Erdiston Teachers Tranining College administered programme along with Chief Education Officer of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT), Dr Ramona Archer- Bradshaw, Education Minister, the Honourable Kay McConey, and other officials. (Photo: METVT)

Barbados now boasts close to 200 assistants, following the graduation of the Erdiston Teachers Tranining College administered programme.

The graduation took place on Friday, July 21, 2024.

“These graduates are now certified in Basic Child Care and will assist our teachers in classrooms across the country,” the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) said in a recent statement.

Addressing the graduates, Education Minister, the Honourable Kay McConey, highlighted the need for school assistants.

She disclosed that the decisions came after heavy discussions with primary school principals, who noted the benefits of having additional assistance in the classroom.

Minister McConey also revealed that many of these persons were originally COVID monitors, and are now empowered to further their interest in education, paving the way for future graduates.

(METVT).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Director of Finance at Foster and Ince Cruise Services passes

Sport

West Indies collapse as England wins 2nd test by 241 runs

Sport

Piastri wins first F1 race at Hungarian GP

More From

Barbados News

Director of Finance at Foster and Ince Cruise Services passes

A service to celebrate the life of Clare King takes place at The Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 10am.

See also

Barbados News

Weather Report: Cloudy periods with a few scattered light showers

A shear line will be affecting the island.

Barbados News

PM Mottley issues statement on Sir Neville Nicholls’ passing

“Sir Neville Nicholls was a Barbadian who served Barbados in many spheres for a lifetime…”

Barbados News

Northernmas comes out on top at Sunshine Snacks Junior Kadooment!

The results were announced yesterday, by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

World News

US: Girl, 12, accused of smothering her cousin over an iPhone

A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone. 
A se

Barbados News

St Thomas residents to experience water outage on Monday

The BWA will be installing a meter on Canefield Road on Monday, July 22, 2024, between 1:00pm and 5:00pm.