200 new COVID-19 cases: Barbados posts a positivity rate of 22.32 | Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Barbados News
200 new COVID-19 cases: Barbados posts a positivity rate of 22.32

Dashboard for tests conducted on January 2 (Source: GIS)

Barbados has recorded 200 new cases of COVID-19 out of less than 900 tests conducted on January 2.

Today’s report states that 74 men and 126 women were identified by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on January 2, from among the 896 tests conducted.

These results yield a new positivity rate of 22.32.

The new cases comprise 23 individuals under the age of 18 and 177 who are 18 and older.

There are 210 persons in isolation facilities and 1,378 others in home isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, Barbados has recorded 29,160 cases (13,800 males and 15,360 females) of the viral illness from 473,733 tests. The death toll remains at 262.

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, 156,003 persons (68.3 per cent of the eligible population) have received their first dose. A total of 143,735 persons (53.2 per cent of the total population or 62.9 per cent of the eligible population) are fully vaccinated. The eligible population represents those persons 12 years and older

Source

