200 Barbadian professionals ready for remote jobs Loop Barbados

Up to 200 young professionals are preparing to start their remote careers with the help of Startwise.

From November last year, Startwise has been hosting community workshops across Barbados, with the aim to help Barbadians explore opportunities in remote work. The Startwise Initiative will up-skill thousands of employees and match them into well-paying internationally based remote jobs in sales, marketing, customer success or data.

Chief executive officer and co-founder of Startwise, Scott Taylor says 200 recruits are currently in training and will go through an apprenticeship and then be matched with a global employer. The CEO was astounded with not only the response but the quality of recruits coming from Barbados.

“The most remarkable thing about the programme has been the Startwise pros themselves – the participants. We knew they were highly educated, Barbados is a highly educated country. We knew they spoke English as a first language, what we didn’t know was how driven and motivated they are to learn and to grow. The ways in which we have seen mindsets shift and change throughout the course of the programme has been amazing and for the hiring partners out there that are going to bring them on their teams, I am so excited because I think they are extremely lucky, we have seen performance that far exceeded our expectations,” Taylor said.

He noted that this thrust towards remote work with the support of the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, will also contribute to diversifying the island’s economy which is tourism centre.

“Ideally, the government was looking to diversify that economic base, the GDP is based on tourism and so being able to have folks that are able to work no matter what is happening locally or globally, it doesn’t affect them [remote employees],” the Startwise co-CEO added.

With the pilot initiative launching in Barbados, Taylor says Startwise will be expanding to across the Caribbean in the coming months.

“We’re excited to succeed during this initial phase, with 200 individuals now recruited, they go into an apprtinceship and ultimately be matched with an employer around the world. From there, assuming we have success during that process, we will expand to thousands of Barbadians over the next few years serving as a launching pad into the greater Caribbean region with Barbados leading at the front.”