Another shooting death has been recorded in Barbados.

According to Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Innis, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at Nursery #2, Four Roads, St Philip.

The report was received at District C Police Station around 7:37 pm, today, Monday, June 19, 2023.

A second man was injured during the shooting incident tonight. He is 26 years old. He is receiving emergency medical attention at hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.