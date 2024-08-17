20-year-old male island’s latest shooting victim

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating an unnatural death which occured yesterday, Friday, August 16, 2024 in the area of Seaegg Avenue, Breedy Land, Christ Church.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Darian Ward of Silver Sands, Christ Church.

According to police, at about 9:21 pm yesterday, Police Operations Control Room received a report via telephone call that a man had received a gunshot wound to his chest and was unresponsive.

Patrols responded to the scene of the incident at Seaegg Avenue, Breedy Land, Christ Church, where the young man was transported to hospital by private motorcar while being escorted by police.

However, the victim succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical treatment.

This brings the number of homicides for 2024 to 30.

Investigations are ongoing.