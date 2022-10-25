20-year-old charged with murder after fatal stabbing in The Gap Loop Barbados

Kaheem Amaru Layne, 20 years of Valarie High Rise, Britton’s Hill, St Michael for the offence of murder.

Personnel from the Hastings/Worthing Police Station arrested and formally charged Layne in relation to the murder of Corey ‘Beans’ Harvey, which happened on October 1, 2022.

Harvey was stabbed about his body in a night club in St Lawrence Gap and made his way to the police outpost unit where he collapsed and died. The deceased was 31 years old. He died 14 days after his 31st birthday.

Layne appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Saturday, October 22, 2022, before Magistrate Graveney Bannister and was remanded into custody at HMP – Dodds until November 18, 2022.