20 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team France Loop Barbados

T-20. The last FIFA World Cup to grace Asian soil was hosted by Japan and South Korea in 2002.

A time reigning world champions France would like to forget.

Kylian Mbappe mesmerized fans at the last World Cup and led France to the 2018 title

“Les Bleus” followed up their 1998 World Cup triumph with a first-round exit after defeats to Senegal and Denmark in Group A.

Four years later, after claiming their second world title, France will be cognizant of the events which took place in South Korea as they live up to their expectation of tournament contenders.

France possesses one of the most star-studded rosters in this year’s competition

A subpar performance in the 2021 UEFA European Championships and a near-relegation from League A of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, creates some concern for the French and their supporters.

Country: France

Capital: Paris

Population: 67.5 million

Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Group: D

Professional League: Ligue 1

World Cup appearances: 16 (2022)

Qualification status: Winners of Group D (UEFA Qualifiers)

Key players: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, Spain), Kylian Mbappe (PSG, France), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham, England), Aur?lien Tchouam?ni (Real Madrid), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig, Germany)

Coach: Didier Deschamps (French)

Group mates: Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Prediction: France should have no struggles qualifying from the group stage, as a matter of fact, nothing less will be expected than finishing top of the group, unless the dreaded defending champions curse continues, and they are eliminated in the preliminary round.

If the French get beyond the curse, they are definitely World Cup champion contenders.

