20 Cell phones found during search in prison in Guyana Loop Barbados

A search conducted at one prison in Guyana has yielded some 20 cell phones and 10 chargers along with deadly weapons.

The Guyana Police Force said that the search was conducted at Lusignan Prison, which is situated in Region 4, in the County of East Demerara.

Taking just over two hours to complete the exercise, the Force disclosed that from 6:15 am to 8:50 am, the prison search was completed at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara. The search was headed by Deputy Commander Region 4 ‘C’, Supt A. Roberts and assisted by DSP Ally, ASP Adams, Insp. Moses of the TSU and other ranks of Regional Division 4 ‘C’, OC Lusignan Prison Senior Supt Gyandat and other ranks of GPS.

The following items were found:

20 cellphones10 chargers6 phone batteries23 improvise weapons2 pairs of scissors23 lighters1 metal spoon2 Knives1 File1 Flash Drive3 Pack Tabacoo Paper122 grams of Cannabis

The Lusignan Prison had rehabilitation work done to the tune of $3 billion. The prison was gutted by fire in 2020 and reconstructed to relieve the overcrowding of inmates at the East Coast Demerara facility.

According to the Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, back in March of this year, the newly-constructed facilities “is to accommodate 1,000 prisoners who will be housed in keeping with international requirements. Prisoners will be living in the dormitory-style setting where they will be furnished with beds and mattresses, unlike the holding bay facility. So, the facility will be one which is modern and in keeping with those specifications that require prisoners to be housed within the prison.” The work was to finish in August 2022.