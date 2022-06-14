2 years too late – Former Barbadian LIAT employees petition for monies | Loop Barbados

The former Barbadian employees of regional airline carrier, LIAT, have filed a petition to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley calling for the up to $7 million owed to them.

A small group representing 54 employees handed the petition over to the clerk of Parliament, Pedro Eastmond today, just after 10 am.

The petition which has over 2,220 signatures is appealing for Prime Minister Mottley to fulfil her September 2021 pledge of a meeting update [she originally promised to hold the meeting within 100 days but it never came to fruition], and to provide a deadline by which the severance payments will be made and information on when the employees will receive other entitlements such as vacation pay, notice pay, final salary and pension payments.

As Barbados is one of the major stakeholders in the airline, the former employees hold that the Government of Barbados should emulate their neighbours in St Lucia and offer some assistance.

Former general secretary of the National Union of Public Workers, Delicia Burke, who was also in attendance, lamented that the Government’s response to the plight of LIAT employees was “extremely disappointing”.

“While we know that the shareholding governments of LIAT do not have a legal responsibility to pay severance pay, we certainly believe that they have a moral responsibility. No one has taken responsibility to do anything for these workers and I think Barbados as a shareholder should set the example and try to negotiate a settlement even if it is not severance pay because a majority of these workers are still not working,” she stressed.

Arguably, she recognised that the Barbadian Government did not completely stand by the wayside. Government offered former LIAT employees in Barbados an advance of $2,000 per month for a year to be paid back at a future date.

However, Burke disclosed that the monies were only paid for ten months.

“At one point of the social partnership, we were told that they found a way to help these workers and we were really looking forward to those workers getting something. They had also promised them $2,000 a month in the first instance and before the year expired the $2,000 was stopped so if you can call that reneging that they did renege,” Burke remarked.

Neil Cave, a former LIAT pilot of 16 years, was displeased by the breakdown in communication by regional heads of Government, with many of them remaining mute on the issue. He described it as “not the Caribbean way”.

“This is not how I know Caribbean leaders to respond to human beings.”

“We had promises of communication. At one point there was supposed to be a committee set up to deal with this – it was cancelled. There was a promise by the Prime Minister to come back in 100 days to give us an update on where things stand. As difficult as it is in knowing when you are going to be paid what you are legally and morally entitled to, there is no communication. You are being treated terribly and not being communicated with,” he attested.

Another LIAT pilot, David Goodridge, maintained that Government’s intervention was necessary as LIAT’s administrator filed a court appeal in Antigua and Barbuda asking for the suspension of a previous High Court decision that blocked anyone from suing the airliner for outstanding monies.

“With this whole administration process currently ongoing in the jurisdiction of Antigua and Barbuda, which more or less curtailed any opportunities for us to get our severance settled, we made representation to the government here [in Barbados] so that at least in the interim, some arrangement should be had to facilitate our situation,” Goodridge held.

The pilot of over 20 years expressed that the ongoing battle has left many employees in deep waters financially and mentally.

“It has been too long that this issue is ongoing. It is over two years now that we have been in this situation and it is just egregious that this issue has not been resolved.”

“This is money that is due to all of us here so we need to have this money so that we can move on with our lives because it is not right. I am sure if any person in another sector was laid off due to COVID they wouldn’t have this battle. They would have a means to get access to their turnover benefits so that they can move on with their lives. Why do we seem to be targeted with this issue,” he emphasised.