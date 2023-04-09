2-year-old boy and grandmother savagely slain in St Lucia Loop Barbados

A family of Westall Group, Vieux-Fort, is consumed with grief and anger after two of their loved ones were slain last evening while in their bed.

Dead are Tara Joseph, 47, aka Lucess, who was shot four times, and her grandson, Kentrell Joseph, 2, who received 8 gunshots. Tara was pronounced dead at the hospital, while her grandson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

According to a family member, the assailants used a chair to reach a partially opened window in the house from where they fired the gunshots.

“I heard someone kick the gate open and heard gunshots bursting. I did not want to open my door because gunshots were bursting,” the family member recounted.

He said his cousin in the nearby house shouted at him, saying that they were killing his mother.

“I came in the yard and saw the child flat on the ground. Those guys have no heart,” the family member grieved.

The assailants went into another home of a relative of the victim before shooting the two victims, but the occupant of that home wasn’t there at the time.

“If I was at my home I would be dead also. It’s a good thing I was not at home,” the grieving family member said.

Yesterday, Saturday, April 8, the presence of the police officers wasn’t as noticeable in Vieux-Fort as in previous days. The grieving family members believed that the incident may not have occurred had there been still a strong police presence.

In another incident, a young man of Vieux-Fort was gunned down last night in the usually quiet community of Cedars Heights.