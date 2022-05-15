2 wounded: Fernihurst shooting leaves holes in 4 homes and vehicles | Loop Barbados

Shots fired in the areas of Block # 17 and Block # 19 Fernihurst, Black Rock, St Michael left two nursing wounds and neighbours in shock.

About 4:50 am today, Sunday, May 15, 2022, police personnel at Black Rock Station received a report