2 Tropical waves approaching Barbados to affect island midweek Loop Barbados

Three tropical waves were detected in the Eastern Caribbean, however, only two are approaching the island within the next four days, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services forecast.

As of 2 am, Monday, August 15:

A tropical wave was analyzed along 76W south of 12N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 68/71W south of 22N moving west at 10 to 15knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 28W south of 22N moving west at 10 knots.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Morning

A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Outlook

Wednesday: A tropical wave will produce occasionally cloudy skies and scattered light showers across Barbados from the evening. An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected across the southern Windwards during the late night. Meanwhile, surface to low-level confluence across the remainder of the region will trigger similar weather conditions. Another tropical wave will be approaching the Leewards.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/25.

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will pass north of the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Outlook

Thursday: Instability trailing the tropical wave will continue to generate some occasional cloudiness and scattered showers across Barbados and the southern Windwards. Meanwhile, another tropical wave will begin to affect the Leewards generating cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate showers. Elsewhere, no change in forecast conditions is projected.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24