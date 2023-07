Two ZR route taxis were involved in a collision along Spooner’s Hill, St Michael this morning, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The accident occurred about 9:12 am.

Police responded and conducted investigations at the scene.

Ambulance personnel took injured persons from the scene for medical attention.

Police did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries sustained during the accident.

The two 3Y public service vehicles (PSVs) serve the Warrens/Jackson route and are owned by the same owner.