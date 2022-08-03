2 Murder charges added: Shawayne Williams’ rap sheet gets longer Loop Barbados

Shawayne Williams has now added more murder charges to his rap sheet, with police arresting and charging him in connection with the two murders committed in Horse Hill, St Joseph, near a popular restaurant and bar.

He appeared at the Holetown Magistrates Court today, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Today, the 27-year-old of Mahaica Gap, Green Hill, St Michael went before the magistrate for the following offences:

1. Murder of Tyrese Ceasar

2. Murder of Trae Harris

3. Endangering the Life of Andre Beckles

4. Wounding Seth Towler

5. Wounding Kemar Bradshaw

6. Possession of a Firearm

The police at the Criminal Investigation Department in the Northern Division considered the arrest and subsequent charges laid against Williams as a breakthrough into their investigations.

Williams was the subject of a Wanted Man bulletin on July 12, 2022. Alias ‘Steppy’, Williams was arrested on Thursday, July 21, 2022, after members of the Major Crime Unit, AntiGun Unit and the Criminal Investigations Unit North executed a Warrant at a residence at Bush Hall Yard Gap, St Michael.

In 2018, police arrested and formally charged Shawayne Dashawn Williams, 23 years of White Hall #1, St Michael, for the murder of Tavon Alleyne whilst at Eden Lodge, St Michael.

Alleyne, who was 21 years old, resided at Lakes Close, Eden Lodge, St Michael.

According to police, on Tuesday, Boxing Day, December 26, 2017, around 7:00 pm, Alleyne was walking through a track in the area of his house when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene. Alleyne was rushed for medical attention by a private vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Williams was subsequently arrested and formally charged for the murder of Alleyne. According to police reports, he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredericks in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, and was remanded to prison to reappear in Court on January 31, 2018.