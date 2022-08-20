2 Most popular phrases in Barbados this week of August 14, 2022 Loop Barbados

August was shaping up to be an expensive month for vehicle owners as the fuel rollercoaster went up to a new peak, but in a matter of a week, the costly ride took Bajans for a loop de loop.

On August 8, the price of gasoline moved to $4.83 per litre, an increase of 11 cents, while diesel went up by 20 cents to $4.28.

But seven days later, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley called a last-minute press conference on Monday, August 15, to declare that the price on gasoline and diesel will be capped effective Friday, August 19. She said gasoline will be reduced from $4.83 to $4.48 per litre, while diesel will be priced at $4.03 as opposed to $4.28 per litre.

And like music to the ears of many, a straw to a drowning man and a lifeline to some Savings and Chequings accounts, drivers this week have been saying two things to their vehicles, gas tanks, and all in earshot who will listen.

What were they saying?

My gas light on (and it gine stand on)I not putting in gas before Fridee (Friday)

Many people this week across Barbados wondered, ‘How far can I get with my gas light on?’ and ‘How do I make this gas/diesel last til Friday?’

And now Friday is here!