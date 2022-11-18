2 days to go: Team South Korea Loop Barbados

It is almost time.

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup(TM) kicks-off in two days at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

The biggest sports event will have football fans glued to their television and other media devices for the next four weeks, as the world’s best players showcase their talents, in an effort to claim world football supremacy.

Representing the Asian continent will be 2002 semifinalist South Korea, who have made it out the group stage just once, since their heroics 20 years ago.

Related Article

The “Taegeuk Warriors” are the only Asian team to reach the final four of FIFA World Cup(TM) and have qualified for nine consecutive tournaments, and 11 overall, making them one of the more consistent teams from the continent.

South Korea possesses a host of quality attackers and if they are granted the opportunity can cause many problems for opposing defenses, however their challenge will be keeping the goals out, especially from the likes of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Uruguay’s Luis Suarez.

Country: South Korea

Capital: Seoul

Population: 51.7 million

Confederation: Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Group: H

Professional League: K League

World Cup appearances: 11 (2022)

Qualification status: Runners up Group A, AFC Third Round

Key players: Kim Min-Jae (Napoli, Italy), Son Heund-Min (Tottenham, England), Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton, England), Jeong Weo-Yeong (SC Freiburg, Germany)

Coach: Paulo Bento (Portuguese)

Group mates: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay

Predictions: Their last two World Cup appearances (2014 & 2018) saw the South Koreans eliminated in the preliminary round and this is likely to be the case again in Qatar.